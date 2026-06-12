Festival brings together leading orchestras and soloists from around the world for 2-week program of 23 classical concerts

Istanbul Music Festival brings global performers to city stages Festival brings together leading orchestras and soloists from around the world for 2-week program of 23 classical concerts

The 54th Istanbul Music Festival has opened in the city, marking the start of a two-week program featuring international orchestras, soloists, and ensembles.

The opening ceremony took place on Thursday evening at the Ataturk Cultural Center, a major performance venue in the city.

At the ceremony, composer Turgay Erdener was presented with the festival’s Honor Award, while pianist Maria Joao Pires received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The opening performance featured pianist Behzod Abduraimov with the Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Aziz Shokhakimov.

This year’s festival runs under the theme “In the Moment,” focusing on the transient yet lasting nature of music.

The program includes 23 concerts staged across Istanbul’s principal concert halls and selected cultural venues.

Among the participating orchestras are the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Kammerakademie Potsdam, Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra, and CCN/Aterballetto.

More than 80 artists and ensembles are taking part, including Bruce Liu, Kian Soltani, Lucas and Arthur Jussen, Ian Bostridge, Iestyn Davies, and Sara Correia.

In an interview with Anadolu, festival director Efruz Cakirkaya said the program also includes free public concerts intended to reach wider audiences. These will take place on June 14 at Yogurtcu Park in Kadikoy and on June 20 at Yildiz Park in Besiktas.

The festival is organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), with sponsorship from Borusan Holding and support from Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.