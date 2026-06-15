Turkish stock exchange climbs 3% at weekly opening BIST 100 index gains around 420 points at Monday's open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 14,359.48 points, increasing by 3.02% or 420.99 points.

On Friday, the BIST 100 rose 1.42% to close at 13,938.48 points, with a daily transaction volume of 229.3 billion liras ($4.95 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the exchange rate stood at 46.2775 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.7620 to the euro, and 62.2470 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,306.10, while Brent crude oil was trading at $83.43 per barrel.