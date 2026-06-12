France inflation rises to 2.4% in May, official data shows Energy prices drive overall increase as gas costs jump, food inflation slows

Consumer prices in France rose by 2.4% year-on-year in May 2026, up from 2.2% in April, official data from France’s national statistics agency INSEE showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary estimate.

The increase was mainly driven by energy prices, which surged 16.6% on an annual basis, supported by a sharp rise in gas prices of 11.3%.

Services inflation also accelerated, rising to 2.1% compared with the previous month.

By contrast, food price growth slowed slightly to 1.1%, while prices for manufactured goods remained unchanged at minus 0.6%.

Tobacco prices held steady at 3.2%.

Underlying inflation, which excludes volatile items, increased to 1.5% in May from 1.2% in April.

The EU-harmonized consumer price index rose by 2.8% year-on-year in May, up from 2.5% in April.

Officials said the figures point to a modest acceleration in inflation, largely driven by higher energy costs.

