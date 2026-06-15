Industrial production also up 0.1% in EU on monthly basis, Eurostat data shows

Eurozone industrial output rises below expectations in April Industrial production also up 0.1% in EU on monthly basis, Eurostat data shows

Industrial production in the euro area rose 0.1% month-on-month in April, below market expectations of a 0.2% increase, according to data released by Eurostat on Monday.

Output also increased 0.1% in the EU compared with March, the bloc’s statistical office said.

In March, industrial production had grown 0.4% in the euro area and 0.8% in the EU.

On an annual basis, industrial production increased 0.3% in the euro area and 0.9% in the EU in April.

In the euro area, monthly production rose 1.7% for non-durable consumer goods, 1% for durable consumer goods and 0.8% for intermediate goods.

However, output fell 0.5% for capital goods and 0.4% for energy.

In the EU, production increased 0.9% for non-durable consumer goods and 0.7% for intermediate goods, while it declined 0.2% for capital goods and 0.1% each for energy and durable consumer goods.

Among member states for which data were available, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Malta with 5.2%, Sweden with 3.4% and the Netherlands with 1.6%.

The steepest monthly declines were seen in Bulgaria with 4.6%, Greece with 3.5% and Poland with 3.4%.

Compared with April 2025, euro area output rose 3.4% for capital goods, 1.6% for energy and 0.6% for intermediate goods.

Production of durable consumer goods fell 4%, while non-durable consumer goods output decreased 5.1%.

In the EU, capital goods output rose 3.4% year-on-year, energy production increased 1.5% and intermediate goods output climbed 1%.

Durable consumer goods production declined 3.7%, while non-durable consumer goods output fell 3.1%.

The highest annual increases were recorded in Denmark with 12.2%, Lithuania with 7.4% and Malta with 7.3%.

The largest year-on-year decreases were observed in Luxembourg with 6.1%, Bulgaria and Ireland with 4.2% each, and Estonia with 3.9%.