Central government budget revenues fall 18% year-on-year in May, while expenditures rose 27%

Türkiye’s budget posts $6.4B deficit in May Central government budget revenues fall 18% year-on-year in May, while expenditures rose 27%

Türkiye’s central government budget posted a deficit of 298.2 billion Turkish liras ($6.44 billion) in May, official data showed on Monday.

Budget revenues fell 18% year-on-year to 1.086 trillion liras ($23.4 billion), while expenditures rose 27% to 1.384 trillion liras ($29.9 billion), according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The primary balance, which excludes interest payments, posted a deficit of 169.3 billion liras ($3.6 billion) in May, compared with a surplus of 346.4 billion liras ($7.5 billion) in the same month last year.

Interest expenditures increased 16% from a year earlier to 128.9 billion liras ($2.7 billion), while non-interest expenditures rose 28.3% to 1.255 trillion liras ($27.1 billion).

Tax revenues declined 22.1% in May from a year earlier to 931.5 billion liras ($20.1 billion).

In the January-May period, the central government budget deficit stood at 1.057 trillion liras ($22.8 billion).

Budget revenues rose 33.9% year-on-year to 6.278 trillion liras ($135.6 billion) in the first five months of the year, while expenditures increased 37.4% to 7.335 trillion liras ($158.5 billion).

Tax revenues rose 32.4% year-on-year to 5.304 trillion liras ($114.6 billion) during the period.

Interest expenditures jumped 51.1% to 1.263 trillion liras ($27.3 billion), while non-interest expenditures increased 34.8% to 6.072 trillion liras ($131.2 billion).