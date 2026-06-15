Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday congratulated Azerbaijan on its National Salvation Day, emphasizing the close ties between the two countries.

On Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan extended his greetings to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of June 15 National Salvation Day.

“I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan’s June 15 National Salvation Day,” he said.

Erdogan described Türkiye and Azerbaijan as “one nation, two states” and underlined the strong bonds between the two countries.

“I convey Türkiye’s greetings and affection to all our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, with whom we are the children of one nation, two states, sharing one heart,” he said.