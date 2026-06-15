Somalia receives modern equipment from Türkiye to boost farming Turkish support to help Somalia achieve food self-sufficiency, says Somali minister

Somalia received modern equipment from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) on Sunday to strengthen and modernize the operations of the Agricultural and Irrigation Ministry.

The Turkish support will enhance institutional efficiency, accelerate service delivery and help Somalia achieve food self-sufficiency, Somali Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye said in a statement.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to TIKA, the development agency of our brotherly nation, the Republic of Türkiye, for delivering today the first phase of their response,” the minister said after the handover ceremony in the capital Mogadishu.

He said the request was presented to TIKA President Abdullahi Eren during a meeting held in Ankara in 2025.

The delivered support equipment includes computers, printers, and television screens.

“We deeply value this partnership and look forward to continued cooperation with our Turkish friends,” he said.

Somalia and Türkiye developed their close friendship in 2011 after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (then prime minister) paid a visit to the country.

Since then, Turkish humanitarian and technical development assistance to Somalia has topped $1 billion, including projects in areas such as health, education, municipal services, and infrastructure.