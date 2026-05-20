Brent futures down 2.8%, WTI 2.7%, TTF Gas 1.7% as of 1050GMT

Energy prices continue to down as tensions in Middle East ease Brent futures down 2.8%, WTI 2.7%, TTF Gas 1.7% as of 1050GMT

Energy prices continue to decline on Wednesday following US President Donald Trump's statement that the war with Iran would end "very shortly."

Brent futures traded for $108 per barrel as of 1050GMT, down around 2.8%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices dropped by 2.7% to $101.3 per barrel.

Benchmark Dutch TTF futures, Europe’s main natural gas contract, plunged 1.7% to below €51 ($59) per megawatt-hour.

Heating oil prices decreased by 3.2% to $4.

Trump said negotiations with Iran were continuing and would soon become clear whether the two sides could reach an agreement.

"We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly. They're tired of this," Trump said at the White House.

