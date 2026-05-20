Foreign minister calls footage of detained activists ‘deeply alarming’ and demands immediate release of activists

Spain summons Israeli charge d’affaires over ‘monstrous’ treatment of Gaza flotilla activists Foreign minister calls footage of detained activists ‘deeply alarming’ and demands immediate release of activists

Spain summoned Israel’s charge d’affaires on Wednesday after Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares condemned what he described as the “monstrous,” “inhumane” and “disgraceful” treatment of activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla.

In a video message shared on the US social media platform X, Albares said: “I have seen a horrific, inhumane and disgraceful video in which members of the flotilla were treated unjustly and humiliatingly by an Israeli minister and the police.”

Among them, he noted, were Spanish citizens on the flotilla, calling the incident “deeply alarming.”

“I repeat, this treatment is monstrous, it is disgraceful, it is inhumane,” Albares added, demanding “a public apology from Israel.”

The Spanish minister said Madrid had urgently summoned the Israeli charge d’affaires to convey Spain’s “complete rejection,” “utter condemnation” and “profound revulsion” over what he described as “abominable and unacceptable treatment.”

He also said Spain is seeking the immediate release of those aboard the flotilla and would contact other countries whose citizens were involved to coordinate possible measures.

Albares noted that Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears in the footage, had already been sanctioned by Spain and barred from entering the country.

“And soon the same thing will happen across the entire European Union,” he said.

The remarks came after a video posted by Ben-Gvir showed detained activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said on Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.