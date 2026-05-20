Energy prices up 10.8% year-on-year in April in eurozone

Eurozone inflation at 3% in April, highest since 2023 Energy prices up 10.8% year-on-year in April in eurozone

The annual inflation rate was at 3% in the euro area in April, hitting the highest level since September 2023, Eurostat announced on Wednesday.

The rate was up from 2.6% in March, Eurostat stated, adding that the inflation rate was also up from 2.8% to 3.2% in the EU over the same period.

Energy prices saw the highest price increase in April, increasing 10.8% year-on-year.

Compared with March 2026, annual inflation fell in five member states, remained stable in one and rose in 21 countries.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Sweden (0.5%), Denmark (1.2%) and Czechia (2.1%).

The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (9.5%), Bulgaria (6.0%) and Croatia (5.4%).

