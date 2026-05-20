Germany will rotate Patriot system in Türkiye amid crisis in Middle East due to US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Türkiye says NATO fuel pipeline proposal would strengthen alliance’s eastern flank Germany will rotate Patriot system in Türkiye amid crisis in Middle East due to US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Türkiye on Wednesday said its proposed military fuel pipeline project submitted to NATO is part of a broader package designed to strengthen energy supply for allies on the eastern flank.

National Defense Ministry officials said during the weekly press briefing that the NATO Fuel Pipeline Project would be financed through the alliance's common funds, and that work on approving the package is currently ongoing within NATO.

The project was described as significant in light of recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz, as it could reduce NATO’s reliance on maritime fuel transport while improving fuel sustainment and interoperability among allies.

“Our project is five times more cost-effective than its alternatives and, if approved, will become operational in a much shorter period,” according to a statement issued by the ministry after the briefing.

“If this pipeline is implemented, NATO common funds, which consist of contributions paid by allies, will be used economically and effectively,” it added.

Germany to rotate Patriot system in Türkiye

Touching upon air defense systems deployed in Türkiye, the officials said the issue is being coordinated with allied countries and is regularly reviewed in line with the current security environment.

In addition to the Spanish Patriot air defense system already deployed in Türkiye, NATO assigned two additional Patriot systems following the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

One of these systems will be rotated by Germany, according to the statement.

The rotation is expected to be completed in June, and the system is planned to remain on duty for around six months.

Türkiye stresses its strategic role in European security

The officials also underlined Türkiye’s role as a key NATO ally, citing its experienced armed forces, active position within the alliance, growing defense industry and strategic location between Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus and the Middle East.

Officials said European countries are increasingly recognizing Türkiye’s strategic role in the future of the European security architecture and are placing greater importance on deepening cooperation in defense, security and strategic affairs.