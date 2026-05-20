Netanyahu did not attend vote due to security meeting, says daily Yedioth Ahronoth

Israeli Knesset approves dissolution bill in preliminary reading Netanyahu did not attend vote due to security meeting, says daily Yedioth Ahronoth

Israel’s Knesset (parliament) approved a bill for its dissolution in a preliminary reading on Wednesday with support from both coalition and opposition lawmakers.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said 110 lawmakers voted in favor of the proposal, while no members opposed it, according to the Knesset’s official channel.

The vote marks the first stage in the legislative process to dissolve the Knesset and potentially pave the way for early elections.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not attend the preliminary vote in the Knesset plenum because he was holding a security meeting.

The dissolution bill will still require additional readings before becoming law.