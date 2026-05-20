Italy to summon Israeli ambassador over treatment of Gaza-bound flotilla activists, demands release of citizens Rome calls treatment of Italian participants ‘unacceptable,’ seeks formal clarification

Italy will summon the Israeli ambassador over the treatment of activists involved in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described Wednesday as “unacceptable.”

“The images of Israeli Minister Ben Gvir are unacceptable. It is unacceptable that these protesters, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates their human dignity,” the two said in a joint statement.

The Italian government said it was taking immediate steps at the highest institutional levels to secure the release of Italian citizens involved in the incident.

Rome also demanded an apology over the treatment of activists and what it described as disregard for its explicit requests.

"For these reasons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will immediately summon the Israeli ambassador to request formal clarification on what happened," the statement added.

Global Sumud Flotilla previously said all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel. Together they were carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departing from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

This was not the first such incident involving the flotilla.

In late April, the Israeli army attacked flotilla boats in international waters off the Greek island of Crete. The convoy at the time included 345 participants from 39 countries, including Turkish citizens.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory’s 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000 and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.