Industry increasingly driven by personalized experiences, nature and well-being, executive says

Türkiye well-positioned to benefit from shift toward wellness, experience tourism: JRO chairman Industry increasingly driven by personalized experiences, nature and well-being, executive says

Silence, connection with nature, wellness, gastronomy, cultural experiences and mental well-being have become increasingly central to the global tourism industry, according to Murat Goktug Aksu, chairman of JRO Investment.

In a company statement, JRO said traditional travel models centered on crowded destinations, standardized holidays and all-inclusive packages are increasingly being replaced by a new generation of tourism focused on wellness, nature, personalized experiences and sustainable lifestyles.

The statement said significant shifts in tourist behavior have emerged particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Türkiye stands out among countries that could benefit from the trend.

According to assessments by JRO, parent company of OteliniSat.com and SellYourHotel.com, Türkiye’s profile in gastronomy, culture and experience-based tourism continues to grow.

The company said local cuisine, cultural routes, vineyard houses, boutique stone hotels, nature-based accommodations and authentic local experiences are increasingly attracting higher-income travelers from Europe and Asia.

Analyses by OteliniSat.com indicate that accommodation projects in Türkiye centered on wellness, nature, culture and experiential tourism are expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

JRO also said Türkiye has the potential to emerge as a global tourism hub not only in terms of visitor numbers but also through advances in experience quality, lifestyle-oriented tourism and sustainability.

‘Tourists are buying a transformative experience’

Aksu said global tourism has entered a new phase.

“Especially for high-income tourists, the new definition of luxury is not ostentation but privacy, simplicity, feeling good and high-quality experiences,” he said.

“Tourists are now buying not just a room, but a transformative experience.”

He added that travelers are increasingly moving beyond traditional sea, sand and sun holidays in favor of more personal and meaningful experiences.

Aksu said Türkiye has a competitive advantage because of both its diversity and value proposition.

He cited destinations including Cappadocia, Bodrum, Antalya, Datca, Mount Kaz and the Black Sea Highlands as locations that align with global tourism trends.

“In Europe, overtourism has become a serious problem. In places such as Barcelona, Ibiza and Mykonos, tourist density has exceeded sustainable levels,” he said.

“In the new era, high-income tourists are turning to quieter, more private and more natural experiences. Türkiye is in a very strong position in this transformation thanks to its diversity and price-performance balance.”

Aksu also highlighted wellness and health tourism as among the world’s fastest-growing segments, saying Türkiye possesses significant advantages through its thermal resources, spa culture, nature hotels and healthcare infrastructure.

He said travelers increasingly want to return from vacations not only entertained but also rested and mentally refreshed.

According to Aksu, concepts such as longevity, biohacking, digital detox programs, yoga retreats and wellness camps are expected to become increasingly important pillars of global tourism.

“The new luxury is not ostentation but simplicity, not crowds but privacy, not consumption but experience,” he said.

“Türkiye has a very important advantage in this new era of tourism.”

*Writing by Fatma Zehra Solmaz