Spokesperson calls on Israel 'to reverse these decisions, to abide by its obligations under international law'

EU says occupation, demolitions, forced transfers of Palestinians 'must stop' Spokesperson calls on Israel 'to reverse these decisions, to abide by its obligations under international law'

The European Commission on Wednesday called for an immediate halt to Israeli "settlement" activity, occupiers' violence, demolitions, forced transfers and evictions of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Speaking at a midday briefing in Brussels, EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the EU has repeatedly condemned Israel's unilateral actions aimed at expanding its presence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"Settlements, settlement constructions, settler violence, demolitions, force transfers, evictions of Palestinians must stop," he said, responding to Anadolu's question.

He stressed that the EU considers Israel's settlement expansion in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be unlawful, referencing the 2024 International Court of Justice advisory opinion.

The EU urges Israel "to reverse these decisions, to abide by its obligations under international law and to protect the Palestinian population of the occupied territories," El Anouni added.

He said the European Commission has already proposed measures in response to the situation, but noted that internal divisions among EU members are limiting progress at the EU Council level.

"Some require the qualified majority and we don't have that qualified majority. Some require unanimity and we don't have that unanimity," El Anouni said.

He claimed that the EU is "the biggest supporter of the Palestinian people, the largest donor to the Palestinian Authority," saying: "You will not find any other supporter of the Palestinian people in the world, be it institutionally, politically, financially, concretely, and in terms of humanitarian support than the EU."

Violence and attacks by Israeli occupiers and the military in the occupied West Bank has intensified in recent years, particularly since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023 and again during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.