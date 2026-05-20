Executive order establishes ‘voluntary framework’ requiring AI developers to share new models with government at least 90 days before public release

Trump administration to release executive order on AI security: Report Executive order establishes ‘voluntary framework’ requiring AI developers to share new models with government at least 90 days before public release

The administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to issue an executive order on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) safety this week, Axios reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The report said the executive order, in its current form, would contain at least two sections: cybersecurity and "covered frontier models."

The cybersecurity component aims to secure the Pentagon and other national security agencies, boost cyber hiring, strengthen cybersecurity systems across the country, in locations such as hospitals and banks, and encourage information sharing about breaches between the AI industry and the government.

The frontier model component would involve multiple layers of government review to determine what qualifies as a "covered frontier model," and to assess such models prior to their public release.

The report also noted that the executive order is expected to establish a “voluntary framework” under which AI developers would be required to share new models with the government at least 90 days before releasing them publicly and grant access to certain critical infrastructure providers.

A White House official dismissed claims regarding the executive order as “speculation,” stating that any official announcement would be made directly by Trump.