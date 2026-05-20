Video message marks the 1st time Rubio -- the son of Cuban immigrant parents -- has spoken directly to Cuban public in his role as secretary of state, Axios reports

US' Marco Rubio offers ‘new relationship’ to Cubans: Report Video message marks the 1st time Rubio -- the son of Cuban immigrant parents -- has spoken directly to Cuban public in his role as secretary of state, Axios reports

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday offered what he called a “new relationship” to the Cuban people, blaming the island's leadership for their “unimaginable hardships,” Axios reported.

"President (Donald) Trump is offering a new relationship between the US and Cuba. But it must be directly with you, the Cuban people, not with GAESA," Rubio said in a Spanish-language video message addressed to the Cuban people, referring to a military-run business conglomerate established under former Cuban leader Raul Castro.

This marks the first time Rubio -- the son of Cuban immigrant parents -- has spoken directly to the Cuban people in his role as secretary of state.

The Trump administration is offering "$100 million in food and medicine for you, the people," he said, though he insisted it must be distributed through the "Catholic Church or other trusted charitable groups. Not stolen by GAESA to sell in one of their stores."

He said the US offers "you, the ordinary Cuban, and not just GAESA," the right to own a business, whether it's a gas station or a media company.

In the address, Rubio said: "The real reason you don't have electricity, fuel, or food is because those who control your country have plundered billions of dollars, but nothing has been used to help the people."

A major focus of Rubio’s remarks is GAESA.

According to the report, the organization controls roughly 70% of Cuba’s economy -- including hotels, construction firms, banks, retail stores, and US cash remittances -- and is believed to hold about $18 billion in assets.

Cuba has faced severe fuel shortages and widespread power outages in recent months since the US imposed an oil embargo on Jan. 30.

“We have absolutely no fuel and absolutely no diesel,” Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy said last week in Cuban state media, adding that the national grid is in a “critical state.”

Trump has repeatedly said Cuba is “next” following the military operation against Iran and has claimed the communist-run island would fall “soon.”

