Russian, Chinese presidents discussed bilateral ties as 2 sides signed more than 40 documents spanning economy, energy, transport, and international cooperation

Putin departs for Russia after talks with Xi during 2-day trip to China Russian, Chinese presidents discussed bilateral ties as 2 sides signed more than 40 documents spanning economy, energy, transport, and international cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin returned to Russia on Wednesday, concluding a two-day visit to China.

Putin held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his official visit, which he described as "successful, fruitful and very intensive."

The Russian leader had arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night, his 25th trip to China. The two leaders held talks Wednesday to boost ties and push back against what they called a "return to jungle law" in global affairs.

During Putin’s visit, Moscow and Beijing signed more than 40 documents in such areas as the economy, energy, transportation, and international cooperation.

The two leaders adopted a joint statement on further strengthening the partnership and deepening relations between Russia and China, as well as a joint declaration on the formation of a multipolar world and a new type of international relations.

They also discussed the Iran war, calling Israeli-US military strikes on Tehran illegal, besides opposing unilateral sanctions as well as the seizure of assets by foreign nations.

Xi also called Putin’s visit a "success," saying that the talks were “extensive” and produced “rich results.”

The trip coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries, which was also extended by the two leaders.

The Sino-Russian friendship treaty was signed in 2001 by Putin and then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

Putin and Xi also declared 2026 and 2027 the Russia-China Years of Education.

Trade between Russia and China reached more than $240 billion in 2023, more than doubling their pre-Ukraine war levels.

China also absorbs roughly 50% of Russia’s crude oil exports, according to 2024-2025 estimates.