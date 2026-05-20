US says 90 commercial vessels redirected from transiting Strait of Hormuz CENTCOM says US forces ‘redirected 90 commercial vessels, and disabled 4 to ensure total compliance’

The US said Tuesday that it has so far redirected 90 commercial vessels and disabled four others to enforce President Donald Trump’s blockade on ships traveling to and from Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz.

“As of May 20, US forces have redirected 90 ships and disabled 4 to ensure compliance.” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on the US social media platform X.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most vital energy chokepoints, linking the Gulf to international markets. Disruptions there since the start of the Iran war have raised concerns over global oil, fuel, and gas supplies.