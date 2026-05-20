'What we've seen, including the video shared by Itamar Ben-Gvir, is deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable,' says Foreign Minister Anita Anand

Canada summons Israeli ambassador over 'mistreatment' of activists aboard Global Sumud Flotilla 'What we've seen, including the video shared by Itamar Ben-Gvir, is deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable,' says Foreign Minister Anita Anand

Canada summoned Israel's ambassador to Ottawa over what Foreign Minister Anita Anand described on Wednesday as "the mistreatment of civilians" aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

"I have directed my officials to summon the Israeli ambassador regarding the mistreatment of civilians aboard the flotilla," Anand said during a virtual news conference from Estonia.

She pointed to a video shared by Itamar Ben-Gvir, Ben Gvir, Israel’s national security minister and a coalition partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"What we've seen, including the video shared by Itamar Ben-Gvir, is deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable," said Anand.

When asked if she had received a response from Israeli officials, she said she had not, and neither had her officials.

"As soon as we were made aware of the deplorable conduct against the members of the flotilla, which did include some Canadians, I instructed my officials to reach out to the Israeli ambassador," she said.

Emphasizing that Canada takes this incident "very seriously," she stressed that "it's a matter of humane treatment of civilians, and I can assure you that we are acting with absolute urgency on this very serious matter."

Anand further noted that Ben-Gvir, who appears in the footage, had already been sanctioned by Canada and was barred from entering the country.

"The protection of civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld at all times," she added.