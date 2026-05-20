Foreign Ministry says Ankara continuing efforts with other countries to secure immediate, safe release of detained activists, nationals

Türkiye condemns Israeli minister for violence against detained Global Sumud Flotilla participants Foreign Ministry says Ankara continuing efforts with other countries to secure immediate, safe release of detained activists, nationals

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned an Israeli minister for verbal and physical violence against participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla intercepted by Israel in international waters.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the flotilla was unlawfully intercepted by Israel while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“The minister in question, one of the main actors of the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza, has once again openly demonstrated to the whole world the violent and barbaric mentality of the Netanyahu government,” it said.

The ministry added that Türkiye, together with other countries, is undertaking initiatives to secure the immediate and safe release of the detained Turkish nationals and other flotilla participants.

It said efforts to achieve results as soon as possible are continuing “with determination.”