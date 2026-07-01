Tehran typewriter museum preserves century of writing technology

[1/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[2/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[3/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[4/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[5/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[6/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models. The museum also features old calculators, pencil sharpeners, check-writing machines, kerosene-powered cameras, telephones, telegraphs, and military communication devices.

[7/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[8/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[9/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[10/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[11/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[12/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[13/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[14/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[15/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[16/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[17/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[18/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[19/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[20/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models. The museum also features old calculators, pencil sharpeners, check-writing machines, kerosene-powered cameras, telephones, telegraphs, and military communication devices.

[21/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[22/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[23/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models. The museum also features old calculators, pencil sharpeners, check-writing machines, kerosene-powered cameras, telephones, telegraphs, and military communication devices.

[24/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models. The museum also features old calculators, pencil sharpeners, check-writing machines, kerosene-powered cameras, telephones, telegraphs, and military communication devices.

[25/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[26/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[27/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.

[28/28] TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 30: A view from "Typewriter Museum" as it showcases the historical journey of writing’s convergence with technology through dozens of typewriters in Iranshahr Street of Tehran, Iran on June 30, 2026. Described as the Middle East’s first typewriter museum, the museum displays a valuable collection ranging from first-generation typewriters to the latest keyboard-equipped models.