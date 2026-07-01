France says firms risk violating international law through business in illegal Israeli settlements French Foreign Ministry warns companies of legal, economic, reputational risks

France on Wednesday warned companies that doing business in illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory could expose them to being found responsible for violations of international law.

“Companies engaged in such activities are exposed to significant legal, economic and reputational risks,” the Foreign Ministry said in updated guidance addressed to French companies, subsidiaries and citizens.

The ministry reiterated France's position that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the occupied Golan Heights are illegal under international law and constitute an obstacle to achieving a two-state solution, citing UN Security Council resolutions and a 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice.

It said financial transactions, investments, procurement and other commercial activities in or benefiting settlements could lead to disputes over land, water and natural resources.

The ministry warned that companies operating in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem could be included in a database maintained by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights listing entities involved in settlement-related activities.

France also reminded importers of their obligation to comply with applicable labeling requirements for products originating from territories occupied by Israel.