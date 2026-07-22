'No more exploitation. No more plundering,' says Antonio Guterres, urging fairer mineral supply chains and action against illicit revenues

UN chief says resource exploitation fueling conflict, inequality worldwide 'No more exploitation. No more plundering,' says Antonio Guterres, urging fairer mineral supply chains and action against illicit revenues

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the control and exploitation of natural resources are reshaping conflicts around the world, warning that illicit revenues from minerals are strengthening armed groups, criminal networks, and fueling violence.

"Across our world, the control and exploitation of natural resources are dramatically altering the causes, dynamics, and outcomes of conflict," Guterres said at the UN Security Council open debate, titled Natural Resource Governance: The Foundation of Peace, Security and Prosperity.

He said critical minerals including lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements are becoming increasingly important as global demand creates development opportunities for producing countries while also intensifying geopolitical competition and placing pressure on concentrated supply chains.

“But it is also driving intense geopolitical competition, putting pressure on concentrated supply chains and fueling conflict — with dire humanitarian consequences,” he said.

Guterres warned that revenues from illicit natural resource exploitation are pushing peace further out of reach.

He said the revenues strengthen armed groups and criminal networks, connect local violence to regional and international networks and weaken incentives for political compromise.

“Everywhere, the greatest burden falls on the least powerful: women and children, and communities displaced from the land that holds the wealth,” he said.

Guterres outlined four priorities – justice, prevention, peaceful settlement of disputes and climate action.

He called for mineral development to deliver fair and sustainable outcomes for resource-rich countries and communities.

“It is time to break the age-old pattern — where resources are extracted, value is captured elsewhere, and impoverished communities are left behind to cope with the environmental and socioeconomic damage,” he said.

Guterres urged greater transparency and stronger efforts to curb illicit flows across mineral supply chains.

He said cooperation among producing, transit and consuming states is essential to close regulatory and enforcement gaps.

Guterres also said disputes over access, ownership, territorial control, revenue-sharing and local benefits are often political issues requiring peaceful solutions.

He warned that drought, flooding, environmental degradation and ecosystem loss can reduce access to land, water and minerals, strain institutions and heighten tensions.

“The challenge is to transform the way natural resources are extracted, processed, brought to market and put to use,” he said.

Guterres said producing countries and affected communities should retain more of the value generated by natural resources.

“No more exploitation. No more plundering,” he said.

He urged action to deny armed groups and criminal networks the revenues that fuel prolonged conflicts.

Guterres said natural resources should instead finance inclusive and sustainable development, strengthen institutions and advance peace and prosperity.