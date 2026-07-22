Russia, Iran hold strategic consultations in Moscow Russian, Iranian diplomats hold two days of consultations on bilateral ties, regional security

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministry officials held two days of consultations in Moscow this week, discussing bilateral relations as well as developments in the South Caucasus, Central Asia and Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The talks took place on July 21-22, shortly after another escalation in the Middle East, where tensions have risen following recent military exchanges involving Iran, the US and Israel and subsequent diplomatic efforts by regional and international powers.

Iran's Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Eurasia Mojtaba Moradi was received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and also held consultations with officials from several regional departments of Russia's Foreign Ministry, the diplomatic service said.

According to the ministry, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in line with the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed by Russia and Iran.

The officials exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus, Central Asia and around Ukraine, the ministry said, without providing further details.

The consultations come as Moscow has stepped up diplomatic engagement on several fronts.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, with talks expected to cover bilateral relations and international security issues.

Russia has maintained close ties with Iran throughout the confrontation between Tehran, Washington and Israel, while also presenting itself as a potential mediator and urging restraint by all sides.