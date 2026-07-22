US, Israel discuss potential Trump-Netanyahu Oval Office meeting: Report Israeli prime minister plans visit for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral amid coordination for high-level talks, Axios reports

The White House and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office are discussing a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week, Axios reported Wednesday.

The proposed Oval Office session would follow Netanyahu’s reported failure to secure an appointment last week, according to the news outlet. The Israeli leader is scheduled to travel Tuesday to Washington to attend funeral services for Sen. Lindsey Graham.

A meeting, however, has not yet been arranged between the leaders, a White House official and Israeli source told Axios.

Netanyahu has visited the White House six times since Trump returned to office, more than any other world leader.

Anadolu contacted the White House for confirmation, but received no response.

Axios said Israeli officials in Jerusalem and Washington declined to provide comments on the potential schedule.