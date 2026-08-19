China's top diplomat vows to ‘play a constructive role' for peace on Korean Peninsula South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun hosts Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Seoul

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday that Beijing will continue to make efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, expressing hope that the two Koreas will gradually move toward peaceful coexistence, according to media reports.

Wang made the remarks during talks with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, in Seoul, as President Lee Jae Myung seeks to revive dialogue and explore ways to formally end the 1950 - 1953 Korean War, which ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, Yonhap News reported.

At the start of Wang’s two-day visit, Cho said improved South Korea-China relations could contribute to regional stability and support Seoul’s efforts to achieve denuclearization and peace on the peninsula.

Wang said China, which he described as the peninsula’s “most important neighboring country,” would “continue to play a constructive role” in promoting peace and stability.

"We also hope that South Korea and North Korea will gradually move toward peace and coexistence, and sincerely wish for lasting stability and progress on the Korean Peninsula," he added.

Asked whether Beijing could mediate a summit between North Korea and the US, Wang said the decision rested with Pyongyang and Washington, urging Washington to change its longstanding policy toward North Korea.

Wang’s comments came after US President Donald Trump said Monday that the North Korean leader responded to his request for a conversation, rebuffing a reporter’s suggestion that Pyongyang had not replied.

Trump also instructed the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost and his relationship with the North Korean leader.

The annual US-South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises, which began Monday, were subsequently reduced and will end Friday, instead of their routine 121-day schedule.

Lee has proposed multiparty dialogue on formally ending the Korean War and pledged to pursue peaceful coexistence with Pyongyang.

Wang is expected to meet Lee and South Korean security officials during his visit to discuss ties and regional security.