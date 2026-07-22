Call issued during 1st conference of Libyan parties in Sirte as UN efforts continue to reach political settlement to end Libya’s division

Libyan parties call for unified institutions, presidential and parliamentary elections Call issued during 1st conference of Libyan parties in Sirte as UN efforts continue to reach political settlement to end Libya’s division

Libyan political parties called Wednesday for unifying state institutions and holding presidential and parliamentary elections based on a consensual constitutional framework to restore stability in the country.

The call came in a statement issued during the first conference of Libyan parties, which opened in the central city of Sirte. The conference is scheduled to continue for two days.

The statement stressed the importance of “unifying state institutions, foremost the executive authority and the military institution, in a way that supports building a state of institutions and law and meets citizens’ aspirations.”

“Holding free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections under a consensual constitutional framework represents the most legitimate path to restoring state institutions and renewing their legitimacy, leading to a unified authority capable of steering the country toward stability,” it added.

The parties said the next phase requires “preserving Libya’s unity and sovereignty and strengthening social peace.”

They also praised efforts led by the UN and regional and international partners to support Libya’s political process, calling for continued initiatives that help bring Libyan viewpoints closer together.

The statement said political parties are “a key pillar in building a democratic state” and bear a responsibility for helping end the division, entrenching dialogue and peaceful transfer of power, and strengthening citizenship and the rule of law.

Libya remains split between two rival governments: the internationally recognized Government of National Unity, headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and based in Tripoli, which administers western Libya; and a government appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022, currently headed by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, which administers the east and most of the south.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​For years, the UN Support Mission in Libya has led efforts to reach a political settlement that would lead to elections, which Libyans hope will end political and armed conflicts and bring to a close the transitional phases that have continued since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.