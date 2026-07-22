Washington signals it will honor extradition agreement despite defense claims that charges are ‘politically motivated’

US unlikely to block Tate brothers’ extradition to UK over criminal charges: Report Washington signals it will honor extradition agreement despite defense claims that charges are ‘politically motivated’

The US is expected not to block the extradition of Andrew and Tristan Tate to Britain, where they face rape, sexual assault and human trafficking charges, according to media reports Wednesday.

The brothers were arrested in Miami on Saturday following a British extradition request and remain detained pending legal proceedings.

Although court documents indicate that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has the authority to halt their extradition, US officials said there was currently no indication that he would intervene.

"The secretary has not spoken to the Tate Brothers or their lawyers. The State Department has no plans to act on this matter at this time," a senior department official said, according to US daily New York Post.

A senior administration official separately told US news outlet Axios that Washington planned to comply with its extradition agreement with Britain.

The Tates’ attorney, Joseph McBride, has rejected the allegations against his clients, describing the case as "politically motivated" and a "stitch-up job."

The brothers have amassed large online followings through content centered on masculinity and have faced legal scrutiny in Britain and Romania.

Andrew Tate faces 42 total UK charges, including seven counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault, and 19 offenses related to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan Tate faces 17 counts, including sexual assault, rape, and human trafficking.