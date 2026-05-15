New study reveals largest dinosaur discovered in Southeast Asia Research team estimates dinosaur would have weighed 27 tons, measured 27 meters in length

A recent study has revealed a new type of long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur, the largest ever found in Southeast Asia.

The dinosaur, described in a new paper in the journal Scientific Reports, was identified from bones found at the edge of a pond in northeastern Thailand 10 years ago, University College London said in a statement on Thursday.

The discovery of "Nagatitan chaiyaphumensiscame" comes from joint efforts by researchers at University College London, Mahasarakham University, Suranaree University of Technology and Sirindhorn Museum in Thailand.

Analyzing spine, rib, pelvis, and leg bones, including a front leg bone measuring 1.78 meters long, the research team estimated that the dinosaur would have weighed 27 tons – about the same as nine adult Asian elephants – and measured 27 meters in length.

The dinosaur species has been named Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis, with "Naga" referring to a mythological aquatic serpent in Thai and Southeast Asian folklore, "Titan" referring to the giants of Greek mythology and chaiyaphumensis meaning “from Chaiyaphum,” which is the Thai province where the fossils were discovered.

The statement noted that it is the 14th dinosaur species to be named in Thailand.

According to the study, Nagatitan was a somphospondylan sauropod – a subgroup of sauropods that became widespread about 120 million years ago.

"My dream is to continue pushing to get Southeast Asian dinosaurs recognized internationally," the lead author Thitiwoot Sethapanichsakul from UCL said in the statement.