Army says officer died of wounds sustained in drone attack, while soldier was killed in accidental shooting incident

Israeli army says officer, soldier killed in south Lebanon Army says officer died of wounds sustained in drone attack, while soldier was killed in accidental shooting incident

The Israeli army said Saturday that an officer and a soldier were killed during a military offensive in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the army said Capt. Shahar Gamla, 23, deputy commander of a company in the Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade, died of wounds sustained during fighting in southern Lebanon.

The military said Gamla was critically wounded in a drone attack several days earlier in southern Lebanon.

The army also announced the death of Sgt. Ohad Yaari, 21, a soldier in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

According to the statement, Yaari was killed in an accidental shooting in southern Lebanon.

The military said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

The latest fatalities bring to 30 the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the outbreak of the conflict with Iran and Lebanon on Feb. 28, according to army figures.

The announcement came as the Israeli military offensive in Lebanon continued despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended by Washington until early July.

Israel has continued carrying out attacks in Lebanon amid diplomatic efforts to preserve the ceasefire and prevent a renewed escalation.



*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul