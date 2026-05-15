Spanish premier says ‘there can be no double standards’ on human rights and international law

Eurovision boycott: Sanchez says ‘silence is not an option’ in face of ‘illegal war, genocide’ Spanish premier says ‘there can be no double standards’ on human rights and international law

The Spanish prime minister on Friday defended his country’s decision not to participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, saying Spain could not remain silent over Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Pedro Sanchez, in a video message shared on the US social media platform X, said Spain’s absence from the competition reflects its commitment to human rights and international law.

"This year will be different," Sanchez said, recalling Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE's decision to not participate, describing it as "both consistent and necessary: to stand up against injustice."

"That is why Spain is not participating in the Eurovision Song Contest, because our commitment to human rights and international law is also expressed through culture," he said.

The prime minister compared the move to the exclusion of Russia from the contest following its war on Ukraine.

"When Russia invaded Ukraine, it was barred from the contest, and Spain supported that decision. Those principles must also apply when we talk about Israel," he said. "There can be no double standards."

The 2026 contest began on May 12 and its Grand Final is on Saturday.

‘Silence is not an option’

Sanchez said Spain has historically supported Eurovision because the competition was created to "promote peace," "bring us together," and "celebrate the diversity of the European continent."

"But in the face of illegal war and genocide, silence is not an option," he said.

"And we cannot remain indifferent to what continues to happen in Gaza and Lebanon. It is a matter of consistency, responsibility, and humanity," he added.

The Spanish premier also noted the similar stance of several other countries, including Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands and Slovenia, which would not participate in this year’s contest.

"This year, therefore, will be different -- yes, we won’t be in Vienna, but we’ll be doing this with the conviction that we’re on the right side of history," Sanchez said.