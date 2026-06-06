Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi voices hope that regional crises could be resolved through diplomacy

Pakistani minister says carrying special message from country’s leadership to Iran’s leader Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi voices hope that regional crises could be resolved through diplomacy

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Saturday that he was carrying a special message from the country’s political and military leadership to Iran’s leader during a visit to Tehran amid renewed diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington.

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, Naqvi made the remarks after talks with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Naqvi said he arrived in Tehran to deliver a message from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir to Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, concerning current regional developments.

“I think this is an important message,” Naqvi said, expressing hope that regional crises could be resolved through diplomacy.

Momeni thanked Pakistan for its active role in efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the US.

The two ministers also discussed border security, counterterrorism cooperation, efforts to combat drug trafficking and bilateral economic ties, Momeni said.

He added that Tehran and Islamabad had agreed to pursue a plan to increase annual trade from $3 billion to $10 billion.

Describing relations between the neighboring countries as brotherly, Naqvi expressed hope that current regional tensions would soon be resolved.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Naqvi is also expected to meet several senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistani sources previously told Anadolu that the visit was focused on discussing new proposals linked to the Pakistan-mediated diplomatic track between Tehran and Washington.

They said Naqvi would present proposals aimed at breaking the deadlock in negotiations and facilitating a temporary understanding between Iran and the United States.

Pakistan has played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington since the outbreak of the Iran-US conflict on Feb. 28.

Although a temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, negotiations later stalled amid disputes over implementation and subsequent regional developments.