US, Kazakhstan discuss energy security, Caspian oil exports

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held high-level talks Wednesday on regional energy security and the stability of global oil supply chains.

“The two officials discussed the importance of energy security, including the reliable and uninterrupted export of Kazakhstan-origin oil via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), for regional stability and prosperity,” said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Rubio expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s support of US President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives and signaled interest in deeper economic ties, he added.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed the conversation covered the "Enhanced Strategic Partnership" and preparations for Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's upcoming trip to the US for the G20 Summit in December.

The diplomats examined the situation surrounding the CPC in detail following security threats in the Black Sea.

Two oil tankers, identified as the Liberia-flagged ASIA and the Marshall Islands-flagged NISSOS IOS, were attacked last month by drones near its terminal in the Black Sea, according to the CPC.

CPC transports crude oil from Kazakhstan's Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak fields. The consortium said it shipped 70.5 million metric tons of oil in 2025, with more than 75% of the volume belonging to foreign producers.