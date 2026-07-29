12-day event to involve more than 800 participants from over 50 nations, combining sport and modern technology

3rd Games of the Future sports tournament begins in Kazakh capital Astana 12-day event to involve more than 800 participants from over 50 nations, combining sport and modern technology

The third edition of the Games of the Future phygital sports tournament began in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Wednesday.

The 12-day tournament, running until Aug. 9, involves the participation of more than 800 athletes from over 50 nations, combining sport and modern technology, according to the event’s website.

It will include competitions concerning phygital sports, esports, and tech sports.

Speaking at the tournament’s opening ceremony, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that Astana’s hosting of the event will give a “powerful boost to the international digital sports movement.”

“Today, the world is undergoing a profound transformation. New technologies are fundamentally changing all spheres of public life and even the very foundations of human existence. In the spirit of the new era, we are building a fully digital state,” Tokayev said.

Recalling his declaration earlier this year of 2026 as the “Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence,” Tokayev said this “clearly reflects our choice for a digital future.”

“We must as a whole society successfully achieve this strategic goal,” he added.

The presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan arrived in the Kazakh capital to attend the event’s opening ceremony, while Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a video address to its participants.

The first edition of the event took place in the Russian city of Kazan in 2024, while its previous edition took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, in December last year.