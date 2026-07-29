'Every second Trump prolongs this war, our service members' lives are at risk,' says Senate minority leader

Schumer says Democrats will force new Senate vote on Iran war powers resolution 'Every second Trump prolongs this war, our service members' lives are at risk,' says Senate minority leader

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Democrats will soon force another Senate vote on a war powers resolution aimed at ending American military involvement in the war with Iran.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer accused Trump of prolonging the war while putting American troops at greater risk.

"Trump's more concerned about protecting himself from the repercussions of his failed war in Iran than protecting our troops, who are in the line of fire," said Schumer. "As Trump twiddles his thumbs without any plan for how to end his reckless misadventure, our service members are facing down barrage after barrage of Iranian missiles and drones."

Schumer said Democrats would bring forward another vote under the war powers resolution, which seeks to limit the president's authority to continue military operations without congressional approval.

"Democrats will soon force another vote on our war powers resolution to end this aimless war and bring our troops back home to their families," he said.

He urged Republicans to support the measure, saying Congress should prioritize the safety of US service members.

"Every second Trump prolongs this war, our service members' lives are at risk," he said. "Senate Republicans, stand up with the American people, and come join us in ending this war."