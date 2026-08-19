Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will keep helping people in need around world and providing hope to those affected by conflict and hardship

Türkiye will continue humanitarian support, especially for Gaza: President Erdogan Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will keep helping people in need around world and providing hope to those affected by conflict and hardship

Türkiye will continue supporting people in need around the world, particularly in Gaza, and providing hope to those affected by conflict and hardship, said the nation’s president on Wednesday.

In a message marking World Humanitarian Day, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye remains a leading provider of humanitarian assistance, stressing that its approach is rooted in the country's history and long-standing civilizational values.

"Today is World Humanitarian Day ... Drawing strength from our history and the values of our ancient civilization, we continue to set an example for everyone on this issue, which transcends politics, and to remain the country that provides the most humanitarian aid in the world relative to its national income," Erdogan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He said the fact that more than 300 million people lack basic necessities and struggle to survive amid severe hardships should serve as a call for the international community to take responsibility.

"Helping the oppressed, orphans, the helpless and those in need, and being there for those who have no one is a command of our religion," Erdogan said.

"Türkiye will continue to extend its hand of compassion wherever there is someone in need. We will continue to stand with people in need in many parts of the world, especially Gaza, and to be a source of hope for the oppressed and victims."

