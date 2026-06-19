More than 50,000 dengue cases reported in the country last year

Sri Lanka reports over 44,000 dengue cases, 28 deaths this year More than 50,000 dengue cases reported in the country last year

Sri Lanka has recorded 44,480 dengue cases and 28 deaths so far this year, local media reported on Friday, citing health authorities.

According to Consultant Community Physician Dr. Preshila Samaraweera, infections have been concentrated in several high-risk districts, including Colombo, Gampaha, Matara, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle, Kandy, Hambantota, Kegalle and Kurunegala, Daily Mirror reported.

She urged the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, warning that dengue continues to spread across multiple regions.

Dr. Samaraweera also stressed the importance of seeking early medical attention when symptoms appear to reduce the risk of severe complications.

Data from the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) shows cases nearly doubled from around 5,650 in April to over 10,600 in the first two weeks of June, indicating a sharp recent surge.

Officials said around 9,500 cases have been reported from the capital Colombo alone. Five of the 28 reported deaths were children, according to health sources.

Sri Lanka had reported over 50,000 dengue cases last year, underscoring the continued challenge posed by the disease in the island nation.