Navigational alert comes as US-Iran agreement raises hopes for gradual resumption of shipping through key energy route

Pakistan warns ships after mine reported in Strait of Hormuz Navigational alert comes as US-Iran agreement raises hopes for gradual resumption of shipping through key energy route

Pakistan's National Hydrographic Office warned vessels on Friday to exercise extreme caution after reporting a confirmed mine in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring lingering maritime security risks despite a recent US-Iran agreement aimed at restoring shipping through the waterway.

In a NAVAREA IX navigational warning, the office said "a confirmed mine" had been reported in the strait.

"All vessels transiting through the area are advised to navigate with extreme caution," the warning said.

The Strait of Hormuz remains under close watch following the agreement between the United States and Iran, which is intended to end their conflict and allow maritime traffic to gradually return to normal through one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

The Hydrographer of Pakistan oversees both the NAVAREA IX headquarters and the national coordination system responsible for issuing navigational warnings, according to the National Hydrographic Office.

The office said such warnings are issued in accordance with International Maritime Organization regulations and provisions of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, or SOLAS.

Despite the diplomatic breakthrough, maritime security concerns persist. The Joint Maritime Information Center previously advised vessels transiting the strait to use routes closer to Oman's coastline to reduce mine-related risks.

Shipping activity is expected to recover gradually as operators, insurers and maritime security organizations continue assessing conditions in and around the strait.