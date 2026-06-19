Rights experts say any final agreement should address needs of Iranians affected by conflict, repression, economic hardship

UN experts welcome US-Iran memorandum, urge focus on needs of Iranian people Rights experts say any final agreement should address needs of Iranians affected by conflict, repression, economic hardship

UN human rights experts on Friday welcomed the signing of a 14-point memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran but warned that any final agreement that fails to address human rights concerns in Iran would remain incomplete.

In a statement, the experts said the memorandum focuses largely on military withdrawal, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear commitments, sanctions relief and a proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund.

"The Iranian people — who have suffered enormously from both external military aggression and internal repression – are barely visible in this framework," they said.

The experts said the conflict, which began in late February, has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions and damaged schools, hospitals, religious and cultural sites, residential areas and critical infrastructure.

They also urged negotiators to ensure that any final deal includes meaningful improvements in human rights conditions in Iran.

The statement highlighted the severe economic consequences of the conflict, noting that a nearly three-month internet shutdown disrupted businesses and livelihoods across the country. Although connectivity has largely returned, heavy restrictions remain in place, hampering recovery efforts.

According to the experts, unemployment has risen sharply, monthly food inflation has reached 115%, and widespread delays in wage payments have left many workers struggling to meet basic needs.

They said they hoped the proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund would genuinely benefit the Iranian people and called on states involved in negotiations over the next 60 days to ensure any final agreement addresses both economic recovery and the needs of those affected by the conflict.

"A deal that serves geopolitical interests while leaving the Iranian people behind is not a peace agreement worthy of the name," they said.