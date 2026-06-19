Iran denies inviting International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors as consultations with US on next phase of talks continue through mediators

Iran says mediator-led consultations ongoing for next phase of US talks after Switzerland meeting postponed Iran denies inviting International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors as consultations with US on next phase of talks continue through mediators

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Friday that consultations through mediators are ongoing on the next phase of talks with the US aimed at drafting a final agreement, after a planned meeting in Switzerland was postponed.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran, Baghaei said details of the next round will be announced once conditions for talks are in place.

He confirmed that the Switzerland meeting scheduled for Friday was postponed to a later date.

Baghaei said negotiations on a final agreement are subject to implementation of several clauses in the memorandum, including a ceasefire, lifting of the US naval blockade, reopening of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, waivers for Iranian oil exports and release of frozen Iranian assets.

He also rejected reports that Iran had invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect its nuclear facilities.

Baghaei said discussions on Iran’s nuclear program would take place over 60 days under the memorandum, while current nuclear activities would remain unchanged during that period. He added that inspections at sites such as Bushehr would continue, while access to facilities affected by US and Israeli strikes would depend on the outcome of negotiations.

He said one of the aims of the Switzerland meeting was to sign the memorandum and discuss arrangements for final-stage negotiations, but it became unnecessary after the document was digitally signed on June 18. Preparations are underway for another meeting in the coming days.

Earlier on Friday, Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry said the planned talks between the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan had been canceled and postponed, adding that it remains ready to facilitate dialogue.

The announcement came after the White House said US Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Switzerland due to unresolved logistical issues for technical talks with Iran.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” mediated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The memorandum is intended to pave the way for ending the conflict launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28 and reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of de-escalation efforts.