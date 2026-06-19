Fears are growing about population movements into and out of affected areas and their potential impact on transmission, says UNHCR

Risks of Ebola among displaced people in DR Congo remain high: UN Fears are growing about population movements into and out of affected areas and their potential impact on transmission, says UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) voiced concern on Friday about the growing risks of Ebola posed to communities displaced by conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the government and partners struggle to contain the accelerating spread of the virus.

More than 2 million forcibly displaced people, including over 320,000 refugees, live in areas at risk in Congo, where fighting continues alongside the spread of Ebola, according to the UN.

The virus is spreading across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, with Ituri accounting for nearly 95% of the cases.

“Fears are growing about population movements into and out of affected areas, and their potential impact on transmission, reinforcing the need to align public health with protection interventions,” the refugee agency said in a statement.

The country’s health authorities have reported 896 confirmed cases, including 232 deaths, across 31 health zones in Congo, according to a situation update late Thursday.

Uganda has confirmed 19 cases and two deaths. The UNHCR said none of the confirmed cases were refugees, but the “risks of the disease spreading among displaced people remain high.”

The agency said it witnessed recent movement of some 2,250 people to Oicha, North Kivu province from Mbau, 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Beni, one of the outbreak’s epicenters, due to fear of armed groups.

It noted that for refugees and internally displaced people already facing trauma and insecurity, the outbreak is fueling fear and misinformation, eroding trust in response teams and delaying access to lifesaving care amid a lack of adequate humanitarian assistance.

The UNHCR emphasized the need to work with community leaders to build trust, counter misinformation and ensure that public health measures are aligned with population movements.

Noting that the risk is regional, UNHCR urged governments to continue to lead the response and said they have a responsibility to protect public health.

Earlier this week, the International Committee of the Red Cross said the current Ebola epidemic in Congo is worsening the vulnerability of people already affected by armed conflict and other violence.

As part of an inter-agency response, UNHCR has made a funding appeal of $14 million for its Ebola preparedness and response efforts from July to November to help forcibly displaced people and their host communities in Congo and Uganda, as well as reinforce preparedness in Burundi, Rwanda, and South Sudan.