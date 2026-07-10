Pakistan will continue playing 'honest and sincere' role in facilitating dialogue between US and Iran

Speaking to Iran's president, Pakistani premier urges US-Iranian commitment to peace pact Pakistan will continue playing 'honest and sincere' role in facilitating dialogue between US and Iran

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the US and Iran to uphold the commitments made under their framework peace deal signed last month, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

In a telephone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Pakistani leader called on Iran and "all other parties" to exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could jeopardize the "hard-earned" peace gains achieved over the past few months, a statement from Sharif's office said.

Describing the framework pact – reached with Pakistani mediation – as an "enduring" framework for promoting mutual understanding, respect, and shared prosperity in the region and beyond, Sharif expressed "deep" concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region and underscored the "urgent" need to restore regional peace and stability.

Reaffirming Pakistan's steadfast commitment to regional peace, he assured Pezeshkian of Pakistan's readiness to continue playing an "honest and sincere" role in facilitating dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability.

Pezeshkian, in return, thanked Pakistan’s leadership for attending the funeral ceremony of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Feb. 28, the first day of the war.

He also reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace and praised Pakistan's "constructive" support and sincere efforts for regional stability.

The two leaders also reviewed implementation of the decisions taken during Pezeshkian's visit to Islamabad last month and agreed to expedite follow-up actions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across numerous fields.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on matters of mutual interest and regional peace.

In a separate telephone call, Qatari Emir Sheikh ‎Tamim bin Hamad Al Thaniand Sharif called for "sustained" diplomatic engagement and dialogue and adherence to the commitments made by all parties ‎under the peace memorandum. ‎

While conveying ‎Pakistan’s solidarity with and support for the people of ‎Qatar on the recent attacks, Sharif ‎stressed that "all parties" should exercise restraint and ‎refrain from any actions that could undermine peace ‎in the region.‎

The Qatari leader, for his part, thanked the Pakistani leadership for playing a "‎leading" role for peace in the region and assured him ‎of Doha's "continued" support in this regard.‎