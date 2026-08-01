Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait demand full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, sustained aid access, implementation of next phase of peace plan

Arab states welcome Gaza agreement, urge Israel to fully implement deal Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait demand full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, sustained aid access, implementation of next phase of peace plan

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait on Friday welcomed an agreement to implement the next phase of the comprehensive peace plan for the Gaza Strip, urging Israel to fully comply with the deal, withdraw its forces and ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid.

The reactions came after US President Donald Trump and the Board of Peace announced an agreement to move forward with the next stage of the ceasefire plan.

The Board of Peace is one of the institutions established under Gaza's transitional governance framework adopted by the White House on Jan. 16, alongside the Gaza Executive Council, the Palestinian National Administration Committee and the International Stabilization Force.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry welcomed Trump's “historic agreement” on Gaza's disarmament.

The ministry also praised the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, the US, the Board of Peace and “all partners whose continued efforts contributed to this achievement.”

Riyadh reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the comprehensive peace plan endorsed by the UN Security Council in Resolution 2803, in coordination with regional and international partners.

It stressed the need to implement all agreed phases within a defined timetable “in a credible, final and irreversible manner.”

The ministry urged the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the deployment of the International Stabilization Force, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance and support for reconstruction.

It also said the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza and preserving the unity of the occupied Palestinian territory are essential for the success of the peace plan and achieving lasting stability.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a call with Hamas Political Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya, congratulating him on assuming his new post.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Hamas' acceptance of the roadmap for implementing the second phase of the agreement and expressed hope that it would help end the suffering of Palestinians in the enclave, according to the Foreign Ministry.

He also urged the international community to pressure Israel to fulfill its obligations under the agreement, end ongoing violations of Palestinian rights and ensure the roadmap is fully implemented.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry likewise welcomed the agreement, including arrangements for disarmament in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

It praised Trump's leadership and the roles played by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, the Board of Peace and other partners in reaching the agreement.

Amman said it would continue working with regional and international partners to implement the comprehensive peace plan adopted under Security Council Resolution 2803.

The ministry stressed the importance of completing all agreed phases within a fixed timetable, ensuring the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, deploying the International Stabilization Force, guaranteeing sufficient humanitarian aid and supporting reconstruction.

Kuwait also welcomed the agreement and commended the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, the US, the Board of Peace and all parties involved.

The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's support for the full implementation of the peace plan, including the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the continued delivery of humanitarian aid, reconstruction efforts and the return of the Palestinian Authority to the enclave.

Earlier Friday, the Board of Peace published a document, “A Roadmap for Completing the Implementation of President Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan in Gaza,” outlining the principles and mechanisms for implementing the next stages of the plan, including security, administrative and transitional arrangements.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem later announced the movement's approval of the mediators' proposal for completing the remaining phases of the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli government has not officially commented on the roadmap. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, however, rejected the draft agreement as “unacceptable” for Israel and demanded continuing assassinations and the displacement of Palestinians.

On Nov. 17, 2025, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2803 with 13 votes in favor and abstentions by Russia and China, endorsing Trump's Gaza peace plan, establishing the Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force, and supporting a Palestinian technocratic committee to administer the territory and coordinate humanitarian assistance and reconstruction.

The first phase of the agreement began Oct. 10, 2025, and included a ceasefire, prisoner exchanges and expanded humanitarian aid. Israel has continued its violations, however, opened fire and restricted aid deliveries, resulting in Palestinian casualties.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain displaced in tents and temporary shelters across Gaza after Israel's military campaign destroyed or severely damaged their homes.

Since Israel launched its genocide on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, nearly 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 174,000 injured, while about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.