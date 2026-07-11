Russia, Burundi reaffirm commitment to deepen political, economic cooperation

Russia and Burundi on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to deeper political and economic cooperation as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the East African nation.

Lavrov held separate meetings with Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye and Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening political and diplomatic dialogue and expanding cooperation in trade, the economy, humanitarian affairs and international issues, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They also stressed the need for closer coordination at the UN and other multilateral platforms, citing their shared support for a “fairer, multipolar world order.”

The talks covered Russia’s partnership with the African Union, currently chaired by Burundi, as well as peace and security issues in Africa, including the situation in the Great Lakes region.

They also discussed preparations for the third Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for October 2026 in Moscow, and agreed to cooperate closely on organizing the event, the ministry said.

Lavrov arrived in Burundi on Friday, the fourth stop on his African tour after visits to Ethiopia, Niger and Mozambique.