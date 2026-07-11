One of largest storms to approach region in decades bringing deadly landslides, mass evacuations, widespread travel disruption

EXPLAINER - What is Typhoon Bavi, how is it threatening East Asia? One of largest storms to approach region in decades bringing deadly landslides, mass evacuations, widespread travel disruption

Typhoon Bavi is sweeping across the western Pacific, threatening several parts of East Asia with torrential rain, destructive winds and flooding after contributing to deadly landslides in the southern Philippines.

Authorities in Taiwan, China and Japan have issued warnings as the storm advances, while airlines have canceled hundreds of flights and emergency services have mobilized thousands of personnel.

Here is what to know about the powerful storm.

What is Typhoon Bavi?

Typhoon Bavi is a powerful tropical cyclone spanning 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) at its widest point, making it one of the largest storms to threaten East Asia in decades.

Meteorologists said its enormous size allows heavy rain and strong winds to affect areas far from the storm's center. Taiwan's weather authorities have described it as the largest storm by size expected to affect the island since 1987.

Which areas in path?

Typhoon Bavi is moving northwest across the Pacific and is expected to pass north of Taiwan from late Friday into Saturday, bringing torrential rain and strong winds, before making landfall along China's southeastern coast late Saturday or early Sunday, with Fujian and neighboring Zhejiang expected to bear the brunt of the storm. Japan's remote Sakishima Islands are also forecast to experience heavy rain and damaging winds as the typhoon passes nearby.

What effect has storm had?

In the Philippines, heavy rains associated with Bavi triggered landslides on the island of Mindanao, killing at least 15 people, according to media reports, as rescue teams continued searching for those missing.

Across the region, authorities have suspended classes, canceled hundreds of flights and urged residents to prepare for flooding. Taiwan has placed 29,000 soldiers on standby for disaster response, while residents in vulnerable communities have stocked up on food and essential supplies.

Could storm affect other countries?

Besides Taiwan, China and Japan, the Philippines is expected to continue experiencing heavy rain throughout the weekend.

Chinese forecasters have warned that Bavi's remnants could move into eastern and northern provinces after landfall, bringing heavy rainfall to regions with relatively little experience responding to typhoons. The storm also comes days after Typhoon Maysak struck southern China, killing dozens, forcing mass evacuations and causing extensive agricultural damage, raising concerns that an already saturated ground could worsen flooding and landslide risks as Bavi approaches.