Tehran working with Oman to establish mechanisms for managing Strait of Hormuz navigation: Iran UK foreign secretary tells his Iranian counterpart UK ‘not a party to a war with Iran’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Tehran is working with Oman to establish operational mechanisms for managing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

The remarks came during a call with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, in which they discussed regional and international developments, as well as bilateral relations.

IRIB said Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's determination to develop operational mechanisms with Oman to manage maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

He warned that interference by third parties in the process “would only complicate the current situation.

Araghchi also criticized Britain's “complicity” in the wars imposed on Iran by the US and Israel, calling it “unjustifiable and condemnable,” and urging the British government to reconsider its approach.

Miliband said Britain's new government is “not a party to a war with Iran” and believes diplomacy remains the appropriate way to resolve outstanding issues.

He also stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic engagement with Tehran to help reduce regional tensions.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June that included a ceasefire following Qatari and Pakistani mediation, paving the way for negotiations on a final agreement to end the war.

The US has demanded that Iran halt attacks on commercial shipping and guarantee freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has insisted that vessel transits be governed by a mechanism it administers through the strategic waterway along its coastline.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out strikes on Iran, and Tehran responding by targeting US military facilities and equipment in the region.