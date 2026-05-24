- Aleksandar Vucic scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang

Serbian president kicks off 5-day China visit - Aleksandar Vucic scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday kicked off his five-day visit to China, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Vucic arrived in Beijing for the state visit that will run through May 28.

It is Vucic's first state visit to China, and is scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to review bilateral relations and discuss international issues.

Trade volume between China and Serbia has reached approximately $9.37 billion, making Beijing Belgrade's second-largest trading partner.