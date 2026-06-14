Police to establish secure zone around Madison Square Garden, with all attendees subject to screening as New York hosts major sporting events

New York tightens security around MSG ahead of concert, Brazil-Morocco FIFA match Police to establish secure zone around Madison Square Garden, with all attendees subject to screening as New York hosts major sporting events

The New York Police Department (NYPD) announced heightened security measures for multiple major events in and around Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Saturday, urging attendees to arrive early and avoid bringing bags.

The NYPD said a secure zone would be established beginning at 4 pm (2000GMT), with all visitors subject to security screening before entering the area.

"Tonight is a big night for NYC, and we want everyone to have fun and be safe," it said on US social media company X.

The NYPD added that "there will be multiple major events in and around MSG," noting that authorities would implement "the same secure zone" used during previous large-scale gatherings.

"Everyone will be screened. Get there early and leave bags at home," it said.

The security measures come as New York City prepares to host major events, including a concert by the 5 Seconds of Summer pop-rock band and the Brazil-Morocco FIFA World Cup match Saturday.