Emerging US-Iran deal fails to meet any of Israel's war goals, says former prime minister Yair Lapid accuses Netanyahu of failing on Iran, warning pending US-Iran agreement would leave Tehran's government, missile program, nuclear ambitions intact

Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Yair Lapid said Saturday Israel would fail to achieve any of its war objectives under the emerging agreement between the US and Iran.

Lapid said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had failed on the Iran issue.

"The agreement currently taking shape does not achieve any of Israel's war objectives," Lapid wrote on US social media company X, arguing that the Iranian government would remain in power, its missile program would continue and Tehran would be able to rebuild its nuclear program.

Lapid described it as "Netanyahu's complete failure," saying it turned Israel into a satellite state that takes instructions on its national security. He added that "no press conference, media manipulation, or AI-generated video can hide this failure."

Israeli political and security officials, meanwhile, expressed concern about the agreement reportedly nearing completion between Washington and Tehran.

Israel's i24 News said Israeli officials believe the deal would strengthen the Iranian government and limit Israel's military operations in Lebanon.

Reports indicate that the US and Iran are close to reaching an agreement to end the war that began in late February when Washington and Tel Aviv struck Iran.